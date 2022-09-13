wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Says He Had a ‘Lovely Time’ Working in ROH, Praises the People He Worked With There

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Fyter Fest Image Credit: AEW

– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes responded to a recent fan tweet after he shared a throwback photo for his anniversary with his wife Brandi Rhodes, showing them together while Cody was wearing the ROH World Championship, which he won in June 2017.

Later a fan responded to the tweet, writing, “Your ROH was such a fun time. You kinda started all this, pretty cool to think about…” Cody Rhodes wrote in response to the fan tweet with the following comments:

“Lovely time – ROH was so good for me. Got to work w/the Bucks, big Frank, Lethal, Hunter/CD, Joe & Greg, Chrissy, and a super underrated production team that allowed me to play my music uninterrupted. We got to legit change the wrestling world and shaped me as a competitor/person.”

You can view that Twitter exchange below:

