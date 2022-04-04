Cody Rhodes Says Nightmare Factory Will Remain Open

During a media scrum following night one of Wrestlemania (via ), Cody Rhodes spoke about the status of the Nightmare Factory training school now that he has signed with WWE. Rhodes noted that while several graduates signed with AEW, the Nightmare Factory operates independently.

He said: “The Nightmare Factory has never been connected with anywhere, so I want them all. A lot of them think it’s a fast track to a wrestling company, and I understand why,” he said. “People have gotten called up. But I try to tell them, ‘it’s a fast track to just learning how to make money in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling.’ The first thing I do at the end is say, ‘hey, don’t be afraid to ask. If you want to talk to a Michael Lombardi at NEW, or you want to go to Chaotic or All Pro Wrestling, tell them you trained here. That’s the whole point. If you don’t make it to the end of the 12 weeks then we don’t have to worry about it.’ But all of them who make it, that’s the hard thing for me, because I love all these kids, and we are on like camp five.

It’s just too many at this point. I remember my first student, that being Brooke Havok, and now every camp there’s somebody like that. I wanted to feed the wrestling and sports entertainment space, and I want them to go and make the right decisions. We have trainers there from one company, we have trainers there from another company. It’s all harmony and synergy. We watch everything, I don’t like to be in a bubble I know how big WrestleMania was, and it would be very easy to be in this bubble because I could live in it forever. In terms of the scope and grandeur of what Kevin Dunn directed [Saturday] night in terms of this beautiful presentation. But we know, it’s happening all over, that’s why it worked last night. I wasn’t just in a cave for the last six years, so that’s why it works. The Factory will continue to operate and run.“