Cody Rhodes Says Paul Heyman Should Be Worried About Brandi Rhodes

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes said that Paul Heyman should be worried about the possibility of his wife Brandi showing up. He praised her for her contributions to AEW and support for him.

He said: “As far as Brandi is concerned. I never know. Like my dad, when Brandi got in, I went, ‘You have to do your own thing and be your own self.’ I’m so proud. When I talk about what we built [AEW], there is a reason why I name everybody in it. Without Matt (Jackson), Nick (Jackson), Kenny (Omega), Tony (Khan), Bernie, Brandi, Dana (Massie), it would have never happened. All of those names have to be included because it was so fragile. I’m so proud of what she did and her contributions to it. If I’m Roman Reigns, I’m not necessarily scared of Brandi Rhodes. If I’m Mr. Heyman [Paul Heyman], I would be scared of what could happen. She’s really enjoying watching this. My whole family, not that they’ve come out of the woodwork, they’ve always been big supporters, but for Mania, because I’ve never been in this situation before, I’ve gotten everything really organized in advance.“