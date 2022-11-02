wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Says Physical Therapy Has Been ‘Awful’

November 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Hell in a Cell Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes spoke about his progress in recovering from his injury and said that the physical therapy process is ‘awful.’

He wrote: ““How’s pt going?” It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days I have the best reason to not tap out.

It was previously reported that Rhodes is said to be healing ahead of schedule.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading