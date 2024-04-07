Cody Rhodes Says He Will Run for Office Just to Tick Off The Rock

– During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show at WWE World, Cody Rhodes addressed The Rock’s recent interview with Fox News talking about politics. Cody Rhodes said on The Rock (via WrestlingInc.com), “Am I a politician? Because that’s what was said about me. Guess who’s on Fox News this morning talking politics? Your boy, Dwayne The Rock Johnson.”

Cody continued that he might just run for political office so it would anger The Rock. He added, “If Rock wants to run for office, just to p*** him off…seriously though, just to make him angry, maybe I’ll run for office too, you know? I don’t know the platform yet.”

During last night’s main event for WrestleMania 40: Night 1, The Rock pinned Rhodes in the tag team match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes will get a chance to redeem himself later tonight when he challenges Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. The show is being held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.