Cody Rhodes Says This Is The Most Dangerous John Cena We Have Ever Seen

Cody Rhodes, reflecting on John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he aligned with The Rock, acknowledged the significance of their upcoming WrestleMania 41 main event during a recent interview with Gaming Bible (per Fightful).

“I almost made the mistake when I first encountered John after Elimination Chamber on 17 March on Raw in Brussels, Belgium when he did our first promo together since that moment. I went in with the mindset that I was facing the old John but in reality, this is a new John. They call him ‘big match John’ for a reason. He’s been in every type of pressure cooker. He’s experienced things that few have. He’s a master. But this John having it all on the line is the most dangerous version we’ve ever seen. Typically, I’d approach John smiling and I’d shake his hand with this being a teacher vs student moment. He’s also one of my heroes. Regardless, I have the unenviable task of beating John Cena in his last WrestleMania match when he’s going for the record of 17 world championships. This is my job and I’m very much looking forward to it however events may play out.”