Cody Rhodes Says Travis Scott May Have A Receipt Coming If He Returns To WWE

Cody Rhodes recently discussed the possibility of getting even with rapper Travis Scott, after Scott hit him and gave him a black eye during the Elimination Chamber event earlier this year.

In a new interview with Complex, Rhodes addressed the situation, hinting at the potential for payback against Scott for his involvement in the attack.

“I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we’ll call a ‘receipt’,” Cody said. “If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE fray, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis. Prior to this though, by the way, I was a Travis Scott fan. I bought those sneakers on [Sneaker Shopping].”