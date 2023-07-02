– Speaking at the post-show press conference for yesterday’s WWE Money in the Bank event, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was asked about winning the World Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Seth Rollins, and he was asked if it would be enough to “finish the story.” According to Cody Rhodes, that is not the case. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on how winning the World Heavyweight Title won’t finish the story: “I don’t want to be a downer, but no. Winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be outstanding. It would be amazing. It is the title on the flagship show, Monday Night Raw. It absolutely matters and is important. What Seth is doing with it is a special thing and you’re going to see, that title will mean far more in five minutes and ten minutes. Every second, it gains equity.”

On what finishing the story means: “Finishing the story was always about the title that my dad didn’t get. I’m not going to spoil anything because the Peacock people will murder me. You’ll probably hear some news about my documentary sometime soon. Finally, these people have been filming me for gosh knows how long. It’s covered a lot in there as far as, that’s what the story was. He really did hold it, he held it in the Garden, and it ate me up that he never got it. That’s finishing the story. The World Heavyweight Championship is a whole other story. Very special, the main title on Monday Night Raw. I don’t look down on it in any way.”

The title Cody Rhodes is referring is currently held by Roman Reigns, and it’s now being referred to as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns is currently part of the SmackDown roster, and Cody Rhodes is part of Raw.