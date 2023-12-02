Cody Rhodes Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes will address Shinsuke Nakamura’s attack on him during next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on this week’s Smackdown that Rhodes will respond to Nakamura’s attack from this week’s show on Monday’s episode.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on USA Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: #DIY vs. Imperium

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

* Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura’s attack