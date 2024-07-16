wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Segment Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

July 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes will speak on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE aired an ad on tonight’s Raw in which Rhodes was announced as appearing to respond to The Bloodline’s assault of himself and Randy Orton on last Friday’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Friday night live on FOX, is:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade
* Logan Paul appears
* Cody Rhodes responds to The Bloodline

