Cody Rhodes Segment Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown
July 15, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes will speak on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE aired an ad on tonight’s Raw in which Rhodes was announced as appearing to respond to The Bloodline’s assault of himself and Randy Orton on last Friday’s show.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Friday night live on FOX, is:
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade
* Logan Paul appears
* Cody Rhodes responds to The Bloodline
How will @CodyRhodes respond to The Bloodline's brutality?
📺 Friday 8e/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/jClzpyf5KA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 16, 2024
