Cody Rhodes Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes will address Solo Sikoa on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Monday’s Raw that Rhodes will respond to Sikoa’s claim on last week WWE Smackdown that he was coming for whoever was Undisputed WWE Champion after Bash In Berlin.

The updated card for the show, which airs Friday night and is the final episode on FOX, is:

* The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & DIY

* Giovani Vinci returns

* Cody Rhodes addresses Solo Sikoa