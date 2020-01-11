Cody Rhodes Set to Deliver an Answer on MJF’s Demands at AEW Bash at the Beach

– AEW has announced that Cody Rhodes will be appearing at next week’s Bash at the Beach edition of Dynamite to deliver his answer to MJF on his requested stipulations for their match. You can check out that announcement below.

The Bash at the Beach edition of AEW Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.

Here is the updated lineup for next week’s show:

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Awesome Kong & Mel (w/Brandi Rhodes)

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher & The Blade

* Cody Rhodes to respond to MJF

* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz