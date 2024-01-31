Cody Rhodes Set To Appear On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes is headed to this week’s WWE Smackdown with his chosen WrestleMania match not yet decided. As reported, Seth Rollins made a pitch on Raw for Rhodes to face him and not Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after Rhodes won the Royal Rumble. Rhodes said he would think about it, and he appears to be weighing his options as he posted to Twitter to note that he would “at #Smackdown this Friday.”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Friday on FOX, is:

* Logan Paul returns

* Roman Reigns’ Road to WrestleMania begins

* Cody Rhodes appears