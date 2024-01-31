wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Set To Appear On WWE Smackdown
January 30, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes is headed to this week’s WWE Smackdown with his chosen WrestleMania match not yet decided. As reported, Seth Rollins made a pitch on Raw for Rhodes to face him and not Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after Rhodes won the Royal Rumble. Rhodes said he would think about it, and he appears to be weighing his options as he posted to Twitter to note that he would “at #Smackdown this Friday.”
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live Friday on FOX, is:
* Logan Paul returns
* Roman Reigns’ Road to WrestleMania begins
* Cody Rhodes appears
I’ll be at #Smackdown this Friday https://t.co/tQRmKuEfo8
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on How Injuries Are Affecting WrestleMania 40, Rumored Main Event
- Backstage Update on CM Punk Suffering Torn Triceps
- Brody King Responds To Dave Meltzer’s Claim About AEW Collision Match Stipulation, Says ‘Escape the Cage’ Was Always The Plan
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Stephanie McMahon After Vince McMahon’s Exit