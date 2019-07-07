wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Set For Another Book Signing, Young Bucks At Florida Supercon, New UpUpDowndown Featuring Final Fantasy
– Cody Rhodes will sign copies of his book Cody: Heart of the Mountain on July 14 at the Barnes & Noble in Jacksonville, Florida. Brandi will also be in attendance. There will be free signings with a book purchase, but only 100 tickets available. Other dates include July 16 at the Dave & Buster’s in Atlanta, Georgia and a sold-out event in Chicago, Illinois at Pro Wrestling Tees.
Next Sunday July 14th in Jacksonville! Book signing & meet/greet 🌴📚📸 pic.twitter.com/q8NGlqPbxQ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2019
– The Young bucks posted a video from the Florida Supercon. Other wrestlers at the event include Mick Foley, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Josh Woods, Zeda Zhang, Leva Bates, Diamante, and Kimber Lee.
#floridasupercon @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB #AEW pic.twitter.com/frGWk7PKt5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 6, 2019
– Here’s the latest video from UpUpDownDown:
