Various News: Cody Rhodes Set For Another Book Signing, Young Bucks At Florida Supercon, New UpUpDowndown Featuring Final Fantasy

– Cody Rhodes will sign copies of his book Cody: Heart of the Mountain on July 14 at the Barnes & Noble in Jacksonville, Florida. Brandi will also be in attendance. There will be free signings with a book purchase, but only 100 tickets available. Other dates include July 16 at the Dave & Buster’s in Atlanta, Georgia and a sold-out event in Chicago, Illinois at Pro Wrestling Tees.

– The Young bucks posted a video from the Florida Supercon. Other wrestlers at the event include Mick Foley, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Josh Woods, Zeda Zhang, Leva Bates, Diamante, and Kimber Lee.

– Here’s the latest video from UpUpDownDown: