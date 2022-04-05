Cody Rhodes Set for Live Appearance on WWE’s The Bump Tomorrow

– WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton announced today that Cody Rhodes will be joining WWE’s The Bump for a live in-studio appearance tomorrow. The episode will stream on Peacock and WWE’s various social channels starting at 10:00 am EST. You can check out the announcement below:

“Hope everyone has some sweet dreams tonight because tomorrow the American Nightmare will be LIVE in studio for the post Wrestlemania episode of @wwethebump! #codyrhodes #wwe #wrestlemania #wwethebump @CodyRhodes”