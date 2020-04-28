wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Set for Live Instagram Q&A Tonight
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has announced that wrestler and company executive Cody Rhodes will be taking part in an Instagram Q&A stream tonight at 8:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below. Cody will be conducting the Q&A on his official Instagram page.
The #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes will be doing a Live Q&A via his Instagram page tonight, April 28th, at 8 pm EST.
Can't wait till then? Use the hashtag #AsktheNightmare and maybe you'll get a reply from the man himself. pic.twitter.com/0T0W59Xahb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 28, 2020
