Cody Rhodes Set This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes will be appearing on this week’s WWE Smackdown the day before he faced Brock Lesnar at Backlash. WWE announced on Thursday that Rhodes will appear on Friday’s show from Puerto Rico ahead of the Saturday PPV.

The announcement reads:

The American Nightmare lands in Puerto Rico!

On a special SmackDown in Puerto Rico before WWE Backlash, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will appear on the blue brand.

With his high-stakes matchup against The Beast just one day away, what will Rhodes want to talk about?

Don’t miss The American Nightmare on SmackDown in Puerto Rico, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!