Cody Rhodes Set to Appear on This Week’s IMPAULSIVE With Logan Paul

– WWE Superstar and 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be appearing on this week’s edition of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast. The IMPAULSIVE Twitter account released a video of Cody Rhodes announcing the news.

While Cody was the one who eliminated Logan Paul from the Rumble last night, Logan Paul is not made since Cody came in to record for the show. The episode with Cody Rhodes on the podcast debuts on Tuesday, January 31.