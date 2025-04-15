Cody Rhodes Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes will appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced on Monday’s Raw that Rhodes will appear on the show, which is the final show before WrestleMania 41.

You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs Friday night on USA Network:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

* Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes appear