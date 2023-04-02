Cody Rhodes Says He and Seth Rollins ‘Really Don’t Like Each Other’

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with BT Sports (h/t WrestlingInc) about his relationship with Seth Rollins, noting that the two “really do not like one another.” He speculated that the reason could be some level of “professional jealousy” as Cody noted that he felt jealous when Seth won the WWE World Title at WrestleMania 31 after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He called the moment the “heist of the century.”

He added that he thinks Rollins is “one of the top three in the world.”

Cody already has talked about nearly getting into a backstage fight with Rollins.