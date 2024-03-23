Cody Rhodes Joined By Seth Rollins & Jey Uso In Face Off With Bloodline On WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes had some assistance in his face-to-face with Roman Reigns on WWE Smackdown, namely Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. Rhodes and Reigns shared the ring for the main event promo segment on Friday’s show, which saw the two go back and forth on the mic. Reigns had vowed to come out alone for the segment and kept his word, but after the confrontation was over Rhodes found himself facing down Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Before The Bloodline could attack, Jey Uso and Rollins came out to even the odds against Reigns and his family as you can see below.

Rollins will team with Rhodes on night one of WrestleMania against Reigns and The Rock, then go on to defend his World Heavyweight Championship on night two against Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will do battle at the PPV and Rhodes will face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two.