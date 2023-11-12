wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & More Set For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Holiday Show
November 12, 2023
WWE will hold its traditional Madison Square Garden holiday show on December 26th, and an updated list of advertised talent is online. PWInsider reports that the following ist of WWE stars are being advertised locally for the show:
* Cody Rhodes
* Seth Rollins
* Becky Lynch
* Rhea Ripley
* Finn Balor
* Damian Priest
* Dominik Myesterio
* Gunther
* Kofi Kingston
* Xavier Woods
