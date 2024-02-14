– Grayson Waller announced on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump that there will be a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. Waller’s guests will be Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. So it looks like Rollins and Rhodes are about to get the “Grayson Waller Rub,” and Waller brings the Grayson Waller Effect to his home country of Australia.

Seth Rollins recently offered to act as a shield for Cody Rhodes in his fight against The Bloodline and Roman Reigns on last Monday’s Raw. You can see Waller announcing the news below. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.