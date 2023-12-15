Cody Rhodes Says Seth Rollins Is WWE’s 2023 MVP, Talks Dominik Mysterio

Cody Rhodes believes that Seth Rollins is WWE’s MVP of 2023, though he understands the argument for Dominik Mysterio as well. Shawn Michaels and Booker T both named the former NXT North American Champion as their MVP for the company in 2023, and Rhodes was asked about Michaels picking Dirty Dom while on The Michael Kay Show. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On HBK naming Dominik the MVP of the year: “Dom is a prickly individual, but if I was looking at it from tickets sold, merch sold, excitement over matches, genuine body of work, I’d say your MVP is, I’m not gonna say myself, but I’d say Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, is probably somebody who’s more of an MVP. Who am I to go against what Shawn Michaels said though? If Shawn Michaels sees something in Dominik Mysterio, that’s huge because he’s not one that often will make that claim.”

On Mysterio: “Dom, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. He walks out now, he puts the mics to his lips, and you can’t hear a word he’s saying because they boo him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now, but they won’t be boos, they’ll be cheers. There is something incredibly special about the young man.”