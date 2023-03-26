– Cody Rhodes is just seven days way from the biggest match of his career. At WrestleMania 39: Night 2, he will be headlining against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. Ahead of the match, Cody shared a message on his Twitter today regarding WrestleMania and also shared a photo of what looks to be his trademark weight belt for his match attire.

Cody Rhodes wrote in the tweet’s caption, “In many respects, I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium.”

The inside of the weight belt also has the names of the various wrestling promotions and indy feds Cody Rhodes appeared in after leaving WWE in 2016 before returning to the company last year. The list includes Impact Wrestling, PWG, ROH, EVOLVE, House of Glory, and more. You can check out his tweet below.