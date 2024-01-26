Cody Rhodes Credits Shawn Michaels With Restoring NXT’s ‘Cool’ Factor

Cody Rhodes thinks that Shawn Michaels deserves a lot of praise for restoring the “cool” to NXT. Michaels has been in charge of the brand since late 2022, and brought it into the “White & Gold” era that has been largely seen as a renaissance from the NXT 2.0 days. Rhodes reflected on the matter in a conversation with ESPN, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Michaels restoring the ‘cool’ to NXT: “Maybe one of the hardest things to do in all of sports and entertainment is to get a show that maybe lost its cool, and get it to be cool again. Shawn Michaels has done that, and he’s done it also while developing all these relationships with these young kids who are going to have Shawn Michaels as the first booker they dealt with, somebody who helped them with promos, somebody who helped them in their matches. It’s almost laughable if you say it because every one of those kids should come out being the best wrestler of all time, the best superstar of all time just because it’s Shawn Michaels.”

On Michaels’ legacy: “I think history is going to be very kind to Shawn, not just as one of the greatest to ever do it, a Hall of Famer and all those things, but he took a show that, respectfully, had kind of lost some of its shine and he has absolutely brought it back to where it’s doing great numbers, we’re seeing a little crossover. It was a very fun experience for me to be in his house on that night. It was very special.”