Cody Rhodes Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura In Street Fight On WWE Raw

January 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw 1-8-24 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes has put Shinsuke Nakamura behind him, defeating his rival in a Street Fight to close out WWE Raw. Rhodes closed out his feud with Nakamura in the main event of Monday’s show, a match which was changed to a Street Fight after Nakamura attacked Rhodes backstage earlier in the show.

The match ended with Rhodes putting Nakamura through a table and then hitting a Cross Rhodes for the pinfall. He posted to Twitter after the match, writing:

“Only 2 steps left

Believe”

