wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura In Street Fight On WWE Raw
January 8, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes has put Shinsuke Nakamura behind him, defeating his rival in a Street Fight to close out WWE Raw. Rhodes closed out his feud with Nakamura in the main event of Monday’s show, a match which was changed to a Street Fight after Nakamura attacked Rhodes backstage earlier in the show.
The match ended with Rhodes putting Nakamura through a table and then hitting a Cross Rhodes for the pinfall. He posted to Twitter after the match, writing:
Only 2 steps left
Believe
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 9, 2024