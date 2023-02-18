WWE News: Cody Rhodes Was Shocked People Knew Full Lyrics To His Theme Song, Johnny Gargano On His Son’s First Birthday

– Cody Rhodes says he was shocked to find people singing along with all the lyrics of his theme song on Monday. Rhodes took to Twitter to share a tweet by Under the Ring host Phil Strum talking about how “cool” it was to hear people singing along with all the lyrics of Rhodes’ theme song “Kingdom.” Rhodes added:

“It genuinely shocked me, I had no idea people knew the full lyrics versus just the “something something” version…which is also awesome”

– Johnny Gargano took to Twitter as well to share pics of his and Candice LeRae’s first birthday celebration for their son Quill. Gargano wrote:

“I’m traveling for Elimination Chamber today, so we celebrated early, but it’s Quill’s 1st Birthday! Everyone told me how much Fatherhood would change my life but even I couldn’t imagine how much I’d love this little dude. I’m so lucky to be your Dad. I hope I make ya proud. “