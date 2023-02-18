wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Was Shocked People Knew Full Lyrics To His Theme Song, Johnny Gargano On His Son’s First Birthday
– Cody Rhodes says he was shocked to find people singing along with all the lyrics of his theme song on Monday. Rhodes took to Twitter to share a tweet by Under the Ring host Phil Strum talking about how “cool” it was to hear people singing along with all the lyrics of Rhodes’ theme song “Kingdom.” Rhodes added:
“It genuinely shocked me, I had no idea people knew the full lyrics versus just the “something something” version…which is also awesome”
It genuinely shocked me, I had no idea people knew the full lyrics versus just the “something something” version…which is also awesome https://t.co/g29K0rKafb
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 16, 2023
– Johnny Gargano took to Twitter as well to share pics of his and Candice LeRae’s first birthday celebration for their son Quill. Gargano wrote:
“I’m traveling for Elimination Chamber today, so we celebrated early, but it’s Quill’s 1st Birthday!
Everyone told me how much Fatherhood would change my life but even I couldn’t imagine how much I’d love this little dude.
I’m so lucky to be your Dad. I hope I make ya proud. “
I'm traveling for Elimination Chamber today, so we celebrated early, but it's Quill's 1st Birthday!
Everyone told me how much Fatherhood would change my life but even I couldn't imagine how much I'd love this little dude.
I'm so lucky to be your Dad. I hope I make ya proud. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QqFg1onOMP
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update On The Usos’ Status For Smackdown and Elimination Chamber
- Mick Foley On His Infamous Dumpster Ride With Terry Funk, Says Vince Wanted To Take The Bump
- Cody Rhodes Reveals His Rule For Referencing Dusty Rhodes In Promos, Talks Promo With Paul Heyman
- Note On Prop Contract For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Raw Segment