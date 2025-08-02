Cody Rhodes Shot Down Notion Of Double Turn With John Cena Before WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes denied the idea of a double turn with John Cena at SummerSlam in an interview recorded before last night’s Smackdown. Last night’s show saw Cena make an apparent babyface turn, leading many to suspect that one of them will be turning heel (again, in Cena’s case) at SummerSlam. In an interview with Gabby LaSpisa on her Gabby AF podcast that was recorded before last night’s show, Rhodes was asked about the possibility of a double turn and said no.

“People talk about, ‘Oh, I bet they’re going to do this double turn,’” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “No. I think, to take a page out of [Cena’s] book, if they think I’m a heel, then I’m a heel. To me, I’m not changing my game.”

He continued, “It would be detrimental to the place I work to make a pivot. No more Kingdom, no more promos, no more merch. Real bad guy stuff. However, I have ears open, and I’m well aware that sometimes it’s not your night.”

Cena and Rhodes will do battle for Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship at night two of SummerSlam on Sunday.