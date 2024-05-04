– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes delivered a promo to the fans in Lyon-Décines, France after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. WWE released a video of the off-air moment in a new WWE Digital Exclusive Video. Rhodes showed his love for the fans in France and got them hyped up for today’s WWE Backlash France event. Below are some highlights and a clip of Cody’s promo:

Cody on bringing a PLE to France: “Are you guys ready for Backlash? Hopefully, you can understand me. If not, forgive me. Question for the audience. Who was here when WWE came to Paris? I don’t know if you remember what I told you, but what I said was, if you stay that loud, if you stay that proud, WWE will bring a PLE to France. Tonight is the first time in my entire career where, during an interview segment, I could not hear myself. I could not hear AJ Styles. I gotta be honest, I loved it. Please, I know you’ve seen me twice already. You’ve been wonderful, but I’m gonna give you every single thing I have in my body tomorrow against AJ Styles! What I ask in return, France, is you do the same, and we do this together!”

On his love for the fans in France: “How do you say it in French? I love you. I mean it from the bottom of my heart, guys. I love you very much. Enjoy tomorrow. This is your PLE. If you bring the same energy you had today, and you bring it tomorrow, who’s to say another PLE doesn’t come to France?! God bless you. I want to quickly think this wonderful crew who’s standing by, waiting. Samantha [Irvin], who’s been willing it all night long. God bless you guys. Enjoy this evening. I cannot wait to see each and every one of you tomorrow. Have a great night. Take care of one another. I love you. Be safe, guys. Good night.”

Cody Rhodes is set for action later today at WWE Backlash France, where he will defend his title against AJ Styles. The event is being held at the LDLC Arena. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock.