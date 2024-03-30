Cody Rhodes Signed New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

In an interview with Justin Walker (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes confirmed that he recently signed a new multi-year extension with WWE, keeping him around for at least two years.

When asked if he still plans to retire when he’s 40, he said: “I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday. The plan is still, when it’s time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have to be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It’s not 40 anymore. I’ll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I’m nearing 40.“