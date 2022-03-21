wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes’ Sister Teases What’s Next For Him, Says Dusty Would Be Proud

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite 7-7-21 Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Teil Rhodes shared a photo of Cody and Dusty and teased what’s next for her brother, noting that their father would be proud.

She wrote: “I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next.

