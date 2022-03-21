wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes’ Sister Teases What’s Next For Him, Says Dusty Would Be Proud
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Teil Rhodes shared a photo of Cody and Dusty and teased what’s next for her brother, noting that their father would be proud.
She wrote: “I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next.”
I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next. pic.twitter.com/ZT5LpvJ13a
— Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) March 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson Says She Wasn’t Able to Mention Sable In Hall of Fame Speech
- Undertaker Is Nervous About Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Intro, Talks Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match