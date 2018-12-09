Quantcast

 

Cody Rhodes Slams Fan Who Says Wrestling Is Fake

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes

– Earlier today on Twitter, IWGP United States champion Cody Rhodes responded to a user who said, “Most importantly ‘professional’ wrestling is fake,” in response to a tweet from Cody’s wife, Brandi, who originally wrote, “Wrestling is magic.” You can check out Cody’s response below.

Cody Rhodes wrote in response to the user, “Christian Bale wasn’t actually Batman, but no human being ever was so f—ing flat out stupid that they needed to say it aloud. Next.”

Cody is currently set to be in action next weekend at ROH Final Battle. He will face ROH world champion Jay Lethal for his title.

