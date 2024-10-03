– During a recent interview with Uproxx’s Raj Prashad, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed teaming up with Roman Reigns at WWE Bad Blood this weekend, the event being in his hometown of Atlanta, and more. Below are some highlights:

On how a lot of top stars went on hiatus during the summer: “Roman is going away, Seth Rollins, who is such a huge part of WWE, is going away. Rhea Ripley, unfortunately, is injured. The Rock is saying goodbye for however long all of that was happening. Leaving me. I’m the type that I’m up for the challenge. Give me the challenge. But also in the back of my mind, I’m thinking, I hope it’s okay. I hope I can deliver.”

Rhodes on Paul Heyman: “I think in another lifetime, I would have made a really great Paul Heyman guy. I have an unflinching respect for Mr. Heyman not just what he did for my dad, but his own story. Even if I’m the guy that beats the Bloodline, even if that’s my role in all this. I like to be in the orbit of Mr. Heyman because there are very few super geniuses as we call them in Sports Entertainment and he’s one. If you’re on set and you get the chance to work with a Scorsese, for example, it’s as a wrestler to be in that orbit, to have those conversations, that’s something I enjoy about it.”

Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns: “Every now and then, you find somebody that you stand across from the ring, whether you love them, hate them, know nothing about them, know everything about them, that there’s a spark, there’s a magic. He brings something out of me. When I look at nutrition. When I look at dialing in, when I look at focus, when I look at the structure of a wrestling match, when I look at a premium event, whatever it might be, he brings something out of me that I don’t think I knew was there. I would hope I do the same for him. Cause there’s a lot of great stories to be told 30 years from now when we’re old and gray about record business being done.”

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will have to put aside their differences when they team up against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu this weekend at WWE Bad Blood. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.