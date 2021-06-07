Cody Rhodes Set To Make ‘Special Announcement’ On Friday’s Edition Of AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on this week’s edition of Dynamite, which will once again air on Friday at 10 PM ET on TNT. Rhodes will be joined by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone for the announcement.

Here’s the current lineup for this week’s Dynamite:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs. Evil Uno

* The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero M, and Eddie Kingston

* Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order’s 10

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega expose AEW World title conspiracy

* Cody Rhodes’ special announcement