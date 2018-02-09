wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes On How The Stardust Character Led to His WWE Departure
Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FOX Sports, and spoke about how the Stardust character ultimately led to his WWE departure…
On Opportunities in WWE: “In WWE, you’re always given the opportunity,” said Cody. “They have such a large brand — you’re on the (WWE) Network, you’re on YouTube, you’re on USA Network, you’re on so many platforms. I just think it didn’t feel right. I don’t know what specifically.”
On Stardust: “Maybe I just wasn’t meant to do Stardust as long as I had done it, so it didn’t feel right. I remember putting some concept art together for what I would look like as just Cody Rhodes, as just Cody, the wrestler,” said Cody. “And it really just appealed to me in such a way that if I couldn’t do it in WWE, I thought well, I’ve saved my money, I know a little bit about the game, I’m going to go and do it on my own and see how I do. And it ended up being the best decision I’ve ever made.”
On His Freedom: “It’s total freedom. And I don’t think it’s fear. I don’t think that New Japan and Ring of Honor are afraid of the Bullet Club, they’re aware,” said Rhodes. “Particularly Being the Elite — they’re aware that it’s only a good thing, because it’s a platform for talent to succeed.”