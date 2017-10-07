Various News: Cody Rhodes Clarifies His Recent Comments on WWE Bringing Back Starrcade & War Games, Kevin Nash Set for UK Event in November

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and ROH World champion Cody Rhodes commented on the return of War Games in NXT. Fans asked if he was upset about the return of the match, which was a creation by his father, the late WWE Hall Famer Dusty Rhodes. Cody Rhodes wrote in response, “I’m not mad. I was told. H worked for my Dad and then my Dad worked for him. They were friends. Care and effort will be placed into it.” Rhodes later released an extended statement on his Twitter account, noting some of the criticism he’s received over his comments regarding the return of Starrcade and War Games, but under the WWE banner.

As noted previously, WWE announced that the promotion will hold a special live Starrcade event that will take place on November 25th in Greensboro, North Carolina. His initial comments on the announcement appeared to be somewhat critical of WWE’s decision to hold the event. You can read Cody Rhodes’ statement where he clarifies his recent remarks below.

Here are the tweets from Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi on the earlier announcement on the WWE Starrcade event happening in November in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Starrcade was created and delivered by Dusty Rhodes. WWE didn't want to do it while he was here. Now they want to do it and not give credit? pic.twitter.com/5ZLsoptjHE — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 18, 2017

So Cody, UR right we should have Goldy on the show, by the way, what R U doing that night??? Wanna team with UR Brother? — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 18, 2017

