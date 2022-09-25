Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’

Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:

On how WWE’s been treating him: “No complaints. They’ve treated me like the house that built me, which they were. And honestly, it was amazing. It ended — we were back, and everything was rolling so fast, and then I tore my pec. So it was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, we can get back to that soon.”

On how his pec is doing: “I was told I have the strength of an eleven year-old. But I was pretty strong at eleven, so hopefully soon.”

On a timeline for his return: “You know what, they haven’t really given me one because they know I’m stupid and I’d try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be. And that’s hopefully where it’s at… Right now, I do agree with what’s going on because what happens next hopefully, and what we do –and this is all speculative and up in the air — hopefully it’s a run people will remember and I have to be healthy for it.”

