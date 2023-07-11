Cody Rhodes Says He’s Still On the Hunt to Discover His Own Legacy

Cody Rhodes is still writing his own story in WWE, and he says he’s on the hunt to create his own legacy. Rhodes recently spoke with ESPN Radio and talked about trying to accomplish things that his father Dusty was unable to do in order to help separate his own legacy from his dad’s.

“A big secret there is when it comes to second or third generation wrestlers, this trickles down to any athlete where your parent came before you and did something great,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “The thing you don’t always say is, ‘I want to honor them,’ but also, you want to be better than they were. Not in a negative way. You want to take it a step further. For me, winning the Royal Rumble. My dad passed away in 2015, it’s so unique that he’s not able to see it, but I feel like he’s still here with me. To be able to do some things that he never touched. Dusty did everything.”

He continued, “To be able to win the Royal Rumble, to go to WrestleMania and be the main event of the biggest thing in wrestling, I’m blessed and lucky, but I’m still on the hunt. You mentioned SummerSlam, [on Monday] in Buffalo (at WWE Raw), I’m hopefully going to get to talk about what I’m going to do at SummerSlam, but I’m still on the hunt to find my own legacy. That’s the tricky thing when you’re in these families. You want to look at everybody and say, ‘they were different, they did this. He was different and did this.’ That’s my way of honoring them. Trying to be different from both dad and my brother. That’s certainly a struggle because they laid out a great path.”

Rhodes is expected to face Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at WWE SummerSlam, though that is not yet confirmed.