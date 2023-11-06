Cody Rhodes On Sting’s Retirement, Teaming With Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on Sting’s impending retirement and teaming up with Jey Uso in WWE. Rhodes has previously said that he was set to face Sting before he left AEW; Sting is now set to retire following AEW Revolution in March. Rhodes spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and can check out the highlights below:

On his successful run since returning to WWE: “When you grow up wanting to play quarterback, you work for it and envision it, but experiencing it is almost out of body. I’m very lucky. I’m a slow learner, but it feels like I have found clothes that fit: the American Nightmare’s clothes.”

On Sting’s retirement: “The last match I was offered in AEW was that match [against Sting]. It wasn’t confirmed or anything like that, but just the little I had to do with his debut there is a wonderful memory. I was a little Stinger. Maybe I’ll pull out a Stinger Splash in his honor. Seriously, cheers to a wonderful career.”

On teaming with Jey Uso: “Jey has been a superb teammate. I need to ask him what inning we are in.”