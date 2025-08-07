Cody Rhodes Reflects On Summerslam Match with John Cena, Says This Final Run Is ‘Really Special’

In an interview with Fightful, Cody Rhodes spoke about his street fight with John Cena at WWE Summerslam and how he feels about Cena’s final run overall. Rhodes won the match, which was for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

He said: “I’m up today and [bounces around], but certainly it was one of those matches where you hear on commentary, ‘These two guys will never be the same.’ I’d say that is pretty apt. Just some incredible bumps. To see John go at the pace he went at this point in his career, really just leaving his mark behind. This final run with him is really special. I could do it again. I think I have to do it again. Over the weekend, one of the special things with John is, he was with WWE, the face of WWE, the quarterback of it all, throughout a period of time where things like this weren’t happening. He really carried it, almost through the wilderness. Now, the fact that he can be there when we’re doing our first two-night SummerSlam, when a few days later we’re announcing this wonderful connection with ESPN. I’m glad he gets to see all that because he always put it all in his hands. For him to be able to know, ‘It’s okay. They’re growing. It’s getting even bigger. I can walk away at peace,’ is a great thing for someone like him and all he did.“