Cody Rhodes Loves SummerSlam Being a Two-Night Show, Doesn’t Think He’s Surpassed Dusty

Cody Rhodes is a big fan of SummerSlam as a two-night event, as he noted in a recent interview. The American Nightmare spoke with WFAN for a new interview heading into this weekend’s events, and you can check out some highlights below (per PWInsider):

On Summerslam expanding to two nights: “Oh, I love it. I love the two nights because no matter how much you love wrestling—and I learned this when I was doing the independent stuff, one of them House of Glory in New York doing independent wrestling—they do a lot of dream matches where it’s 12 matches and all these matches need some dedicated time. But the issue is the same as if you go see a movie. You might love the movie you’re seeing. It might be Denzel and Denzel could be your favorite actor, but we can’t sit there for five hours without losing a little steam. You can’t sit there for seven hours—a marathon show. It ends up hurting the crowd a little bit and then it sets up those who go last for not the best scenario. I like the idea of two nights because it spreads the real estate. It keeps our crowd—the crowd’s gonna get more bang for their buck each night. And it also helps our locker room because the real thing about what we do is the struggle to get on these events, is the struggle to headline these events. That’s the most real thing in our industry—is to fight for it.”

On following his dad into the business: “I think so much of my early career was really geared towards just classic son trying to make his dad happy. Son trying to make his dad proud. And a lot of times subconsciously—there’s people who are really heavy-handed with, ‘I just want him to be proud. I just want that hug.’ I had all that. He was loving. He was top father—just Hall of Fame level father. But you still are chasing something. I think in my case, I was chasing his legacy. Because—and this is not a knock on anybody—second, third generations, there aren’t as many who had a father who did as much. They’re out there, but he really climbed the mountain, then climbed another mountain, created all these concepts from behind the scenes to on-screen. And that’s just a really difficult legacy to catch up, and you hear guys all the time, ‘Oh, he’s not gonna be able to fill those shoes’ or ‘the shadow’ and whatever it was. I think that’s part of life is—I’m not afraid to chase it. I wanna see if I did. WrestleMania. WWE Title. That’s the thing he didn’t get.”

On if he thinks he’s surpassed Dusty: “I would say no every time. 10 times outta 10. However, when somebody like a Mr. Heyman or Bruce Prichard, or WWE: Unreal on Netflix—in the first episode you introduce yourself and you don’t say, ‘I’m such and such’s son’—it’s around that time when those things happen that you realize, maybe. Maybe you got a little done. Maybe you carved out something for yourself.”

On John Cena: “John was—my legitimate—one of three mentors in wrestling. So back in the rental car days, I drove John around for two years. Every show he’s on, last. Every show he’s sitting there. He gets his merch report. Every show, everywhere he goes, there’s pandemonium because he was the face of WWE at the time. That is wonderful and I love that. But you take those lessons, you apply them, and you hopefully make yourself, and I feel as John has come up here now—one of the real things you’re gonna see at SummerSlam is I am not here as a fan. I’m not here as an apprentice. I’m trying to be here and tell you, ‘Hey, it’s good. I’m gonna take WWE now.’ It’s good, and that is not popular amongst John Cena fans, and there’s an army of them. But that’s how it’s supposed to be. I do no service to you, John, if I remain the kid driving you around asking questions and not applying the answers. This entire time that we’ve been linked together since he came back and since Toronto, where he turned bad guy—whatever it is—this entire time has been very authentically a challenge. Very much] in terms of—hey, you gotta see me. No pun intended. You gotta see me. Not the same guy. Not kid. And hopefully that translates in quite a brawl. “I heard John so many times talk about, ‘I’m not gonna ever hand this off. I’m not passing this. You’re gonna have to outrun me.’ I think—it is maybe it’s me, maybe it’s not me, maybe he sees somebody else—but I do think he’s looked at modern WWE. He’s seen CM Punk. He’s seen Rhea Ripley. He’s seen Roman Reigns. He’s seen myself. I could name a bunch. He’s seen us, and I think—not okay with it—but I think he’s aware it’s a fight that he could lose. And a fight he could lose has never been a situation for John Cena. His entire run was—he was head and shoulders above everybody else. And now he’s joining the fray and that isn’t the case. But that’s how it’s supposed to be. I sound like such a dick. Laughs.] God, I respect him.

On WWE management team: “They’re really great. When I say ‘they’—I’d say Triple H, I’d say Nick Khan, and The Rock are very good about—they’re aware I’ve got a gut instinct. They’re aware I’ve got an education on it. And they’re aware I’ve got my own opinions on maybe what I could do, what I should do. However, coming in here—one of the greatest gifts to come back to WWE was: you guys tell me. Tell me. I’ve been too caught up doing this all on my own. Tell me the play. That’s why we say the quarterback thing. I am the quarterback of WWE. But you’re telling me the play. You tell me the play, and I have to trust you.”

On being able to call an audible: I think I’ve earned the ability, but I rarely do it. I want to know if you were right. If you were right, where did you learn that? Michael, is this what you did with Kerry Von Erich. Mr. Heyman, is this a piece from the Dangerous Alliance? Triple H, was this from your own run? I want to know. Nine times, pretty much ten times out of ten, that crew is typically right. They did it at a high level.”

On his status in WWE: “I consider everything that happens now—including this literal moment, I’m sitting in here with you fine gentlemen—I consider everything undiscovered country. I wanted it, and at a time had confidence. I was never not confident. But I was a very slow learner, and I was treated like a child because I came into the company as a child. And coming back was an opportunity to redo it all—show them exactly who I stand as now, exactly what I have. Everything is a gift. It really is. To main event a WrestleMania is basically like a political campaign—to get to the final two people on Sunday night, the last thing they’re going to see in a show that is going to gross absurd amounts of money, bring in billions of dollars in television rights… if you actually weigh it all out and have a perspective on it, it’s a little bit terrifying. It would paralyze you probably with fear. That’s to get one. To now having had four? That’s what I said—undiscovered country. I have plenty of things I still want, but a lot of people around me are asking, ‘Hey, what’s next?’ You did—made event WrestleMania. You won the title. That dream, done. What’s next? And that’s the scary thought. But that’s the fun in the game.”

on the change in backstage culture in WWE: “There’s been this big shift in the partying. And Undertaker saw the shift firsthand—because Undertaker was a big beer, Jack Daniels guy, hang out amongst the crew. He was at the tail end of his run with WWE right around the time that we—and Guitar Hero and things that became what was happening. Now it’s a Call of Duty setup in the locker room. So I feel he was very frustrated seeing that this is what’s happening. However… I recently, the charter flight we had back from Saudi Arabia, I tried to get Undertaker-style and get that plane going a little bit, so it’s still there. I don’t mind the video game culture one bit. Because… they’re asking us today—you’re doing media, you’re doing press, you’re up early, you’re doing wrestling matches that require you to come off your feet quite a lot, you’re taking big bumps, your neck is at risk—all these things. I don’t mind a healthier crew. A healthier crew is a happier crew.”