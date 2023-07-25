– During a recent interview with Jimmy Traina for the SI Media with Jimmy Traina, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recalled the reaction to his loss at WrestleMania 39. In the main event of Night 2, Roman Reigns defeated him to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship, which surprised many viewers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on being surprised by how upset fans were with his loss: “I was surprised at how pissed people were. A lot of managerial people in the company reached out to me, checking on me, and also reached out to me to let me know, ‘don’t go online. Don’t go online.'”

On not even thinking about the online reaction: “I didn’t even think to go. It’s such an incredibly busy week, there are so many emotions in that experience, I have my family with me, I lost in front of them, which is another level of embarrassment. I didn’t even think to go online. Just the fact that they were preparing me or battening down the hatches. ‘This is shaky, people are really frustrated,’ that surprised me. That surprised me a lot.”