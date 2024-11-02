Cody Rhodes Surprises GUNTHER, Wins Crown Jewel Championship

Cody Rhodes proved himself to be the better of WWE’s top champions today at Crown Jewel, defeating GUNTHER in the main event. He countered a sleeper into a pinning attempt to surprise the Austrian and get the win. He is now the first-ever Crown Jewel champion. He will get a championship ring, but the belt will remain in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Experience.

CONGRATULATIONS to your new WWE Crown Jewel Champions! pic.twitter.com/GsYH2qsm9V — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024