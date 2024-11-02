wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Surprises GUNTHER, Wins Crown Jewel Championship
November 2, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes proved himself to be the better of WWE’s top champions today at Crown Jewel, defeating GUNTHER in the main event. He countered a sleeper into a pinning attempt to surprise the Austrian and get the win. He is now the first-ever Crown Jewel champion. He will get a championship ring, but the belt will remain in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Experience.
Who will become the Crown Jewel Champion?#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/FjXQFKJ11V
— WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024
CONGRATULATIONS to your new WWE Crown Jewel Champions! pic.twitter.com/GsYH2qsm9V
— WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024