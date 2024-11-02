wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Surprises GUNTHER, Wins Crown Jewel Championship

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Cody Rhodes GUNTHEr Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes proved himself to be the better of WWE’s top champions today at Crown Jewel, defeating GUNTHER in the main event. He countered a sleeper into a pinning attempt to surprise the Austrian and get the win. He is now the first-ever Crown Jewel champion. He will get a championship ring, but the belt will remain in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Experience.

