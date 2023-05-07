– Cody Rhodes may not have finished the story yet, but he did get a modicum of payback against Brock Lesnar tonight at WWE Backlash. The American Nightmare managed to survive a hard-fought match against Brock Lesnar, winning via pinfall.

Lesnar was busted open during the match and started gushing blood after he was on the receiving end of a drop toehold to an exposed bolt in the ring corner. Later on, it looked like Lesnar nearly had the match won when he locked Cody Rhodes into the kimura. However, Rhodes was able to counter the submission and roll Lesnar’s shoulders to the mat, earning a pinfall win against The Beast Incarnate.

Cody walked away from the ring victorious, leaving an angry, beaten, bloody, and defeated Brock Lesnar in the ring. Where Lesnar and Rhodes go from here remains to be seen. While Cody Rhodes walked away with a win tonight, it’s still unknown why Lesnar mercilessly attacked him on Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 39: Night 2.

Highlights, clips, and images for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Backlash here.

