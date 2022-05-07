Cody Rhodes Takes Photo With Young Fan Who Jumps Ringside Barricade at SmackDown (Video)

– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes appeared at last night’s WWE SmackDowna after the live FOX TV broadcast went off the air, with Cody beating Seth Rollins in a dark main event. A new video clip has surfaced online showing a young fan jumping the ring barricade in order to get a photo with Cody. You can see that clip below.

Cody himself later commented on the moment via Twitter, writing, “This popped me. He ended up getting the pic. Good kiddo.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash 2022 event. The card will be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

