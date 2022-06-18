Cody Rhodes Talks About What Match Nightmare Factory Students Study First

In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes spoke about a typical match students at the Nightmare Factory are expected to study early in their training. According to Rhodes, it’s Sting vs. Ric Flair from the Great American Bash in 1990. As noted, he also recent showed them Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam 1991.

He wrote: “Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first “tape” study, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable. GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before!”