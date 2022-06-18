wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Talks About What Match Nightmare Factory Students Study First
In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes spoke about a typical match students at the Nightmare Factory are expected to study early in their training. According to Rhodes, it’s Sting vs. Ric Flair from the Great American Bash in 1990. As noted, he also recent showed them Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect from SummerSlam 1991.
He wrote: “Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first “tape” study, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable. GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before!”
Sting V Flair GAB is usually the first “tape” study, but because they learn headlock takeovers in the first 5 weeks, this match is a bit more applicable. GREAT bunch of kids here. Only 3 of the 20 had ever seen it before! https://t.co/pC1uIVNGnq
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related