Cody Rhodes’ Talks With WWE Have Reportedly Fizzled, Creative Team Notified

It was reported yesterday that WWE was said to be working on creative plans for Cody Rhodes, who was believed to be joining the company. Rhodes left AEW last month after his contract expired. However, a new report from Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes says that Cody’s talks with WWE have “fizzled out” and he may not be coming in after all.

Sources stated that while Cody and Brandi leaving AEW was “very much real life” and “not a work”, the conversations he’s had with WWE haven’t went anywhere. There is currently hope that with that being the case, Cody can be brought back into AEW. The idea is that it might be possible now, with Cody getting a new role involving the recently purchased Ring of Honor.

Dave Meltzer took to Twitter to confirm that there has been a “change” with Cody’s status and the WWE creative team was notified last night.