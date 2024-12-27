wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Teases Appearance For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Following his match with Kevin Owens at last night’s WWE live event in Jacksonsville, Cody Rhodes teased an appearance for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

He told the crowd that he doesn’t think he will miss the event, which takes place in Tampa.

