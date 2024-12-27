wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Teases Appearance For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Following his match with Kevin Owens at last night’s WWE live event in Jacksonsville, Cody Rhodes teased an appearance for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
He told the crowd that he doesn’t think he will miss the event, which takes place in Tampa.
🚨🚨 CODY CONFIRMS HE WILL BE ON SMACKDOWN LATER TONIGHT AS WELL 🔥
THE QB1 IS BACK BABY 😮💨💥 #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/NFq2LGnN80
— NIGHTMARE (@Jwrasslintakes) December 27, 2024
