Cody Rhodes Teases Bringing Wrestlemania To Atlanta

Following his match at WWE Bad Blood, Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd in Atlanta and teased bringing Wrestlemania to the city.

He said: “I think you know what I’m going to ask you. Did you guys have a good time tonight? Atlanta, did you have a good time tonight? I’m half-concerned that if I walk to the back, I might get beat up. So I’m just gonna hang out with you guys for a second, okay? You heard the statistics about how many people. You heard that we set an arena record, a business record for WWE. We did that here, we did that in Atlanta. I don’t know anything, I’m not in management or anything like that. But I would wager that after a night like tonight, perhaps somehow, something even bigger than that […] to Atlanta. I grew up coming to this place when it was the Omni. I’d cross the train tracks, I’d come backstage. You will never know how much it means to me that a boy from the South, a Crockett kid, a WCW kid, gets to hold the north star of the business, the biggest prize of our day, the WWE Championship. And I will make this as simple as possible. I appreciate y’all so much, I love you so much. Take care of each other.”